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When Hyper Games launched Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley two years ago, it was met with nothing but praise and positive reviews. Now it's time again, with the release of Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth, and the question is whether they can continue to ride the wave of success or whether Moominvalley isn't worth another visit.

Winter is fast approaching.

At first glance, it's easy to see that much remains the same in Moomintroll's enchanting world of 2026 as it was in 2024. The cartoonish style and focus on simple puzzles are intact, and the game once again manages to capture Tove Jansson's exquisite fairy-tale atmosphere perfectly. Moominvalley and its inhabitants exude character and personality, and everything from the creaking floorboards of the Moominhouse to Little My and her cheeky expression conveys a sense of familial warmth and belonging that lives and thrives throughout the adventure. For those who played the predecessor, however, it's clear that a major change has taken place. For what was once a world filled with birdsong and greenery has now been replaced by the melancholic chill of winter, and it's amidst snow and ice that our tale begins this time.

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There's plenty of darkness to contend with, and Moomin has to pluck up the courage to help his friends.

For after both Moominmamma and Moominpappa have gone into hibernation at the end of autumn, our very own Moomin wakes to the sound of howling winds and rattling windows. Winter has made its entrance into Moominvalley, and it's now up to little Moomintroll to discover what it means to live through the winter months and how he can bring spring and summer back again. The story itself is nothing remarkable, to be honest, but it conveys a surprising amount of darkness and interesting lines of thought (for a children's game), dealing with everything from death to anger. Moomin is not happy to wake up to a cold world where the chill and lack of light create hostile conditions for him and his friends, but these new obstacles simultaneously teach him to overcome his fears and realise that he is capable enough to solve problems despite nature constantly throwing a spanner in the works.

The snowy landscapes offer delightful visual treats, even though it can be difficult to navigate certain areas when everything looks so similar.

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Although the world and colour palette are different, there aren't any major changes in terms of gameplay compared to the previous title. Your mission is once again to collect various resources and find new items that help you tackle the harsh conditions of winter. It all usually boils down to travelling from one place to another, but you'll also get to pause now and then to take part in an intense snowball fight or build snow forts with your companions. The difficulty level is very low, but the mood and atmosphere are all the more compelling.

The music deserves a special mention, as with limited resources it manages to craft a soundscape that captures all the character traits of winter. One moment it offers an eerie silence amidst the snow-covered landscape and frozen fir trees, only to convey hope and a thirst for adventure in the next through rousing guitar riffs and beautiful piano pieces. Even small details, such as each character's unique little exclamations, add a great deal, and although there is no voice acting for the dialogue this time either, it doesn't feel like anything is notably missing.

Moomin vs Little My - Fight!

Ultimately, Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth delivers more of what we saw in Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley. It's an accessible adventure for a younger audience where the charm of Tove Jansson's stories meets simple gameplay mechanics, and it's easy to recommend this if you enjoyed its predecessor. Admittedly, the adventure on offer this time around may not be quite as grand in scale, and much of it can feel a little too familiar and repetitive at times, but a quiet, atmospheric winter's day can, as we know, be just as inviting as a warm and lively afternoon in the sun. Hyper Games continues its tradition of respecting the source material in the very best way, and if you like Finnish little trolls, these digital fairy tales are the very best on the market right now.