Monument Valley 3 loses its Netflix exclusivity next month

It has been a busy start to the year for Monument Valley fans, as a collection that brought together the award-winning first and second games arrived recently, seemingly as a way to prepare for the imminent third chapter of the story, for those who haven't already checked it out on Netflix.

Following its arrival on the streaming service at the end of 2024, and as confirmed at the Wholesome Games Direct show, now Monument Valley 3 is soon set to launch on PC and consoles too, debuting on Steam, Nintendo Switch (but not Switch 2... yet), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on July 22.