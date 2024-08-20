Monument Valley 3 is coming to Netflix on 10 December

HQ

The next instalment in the illusionary puzzle and architecture-changing Monument Valley series has just been announced. ustwo games appeared at Gamescom ONL to unveil Monument Valley 3, a title that will be available via Netflix Games for iOS and Android devices with an account on the service from 10 December 2024.

Monument Valley 3 will be a continuation of the series, with new art styles and more complex scenarios, full of beauty and personal stories. We will follow the protagonist, Noor, as he tries to find a new source of power before the light of his world is extinguished.

In addition, the entire Monument Valley series will be progressively coming to Netflix Games before launch. Monument Valley will follow on 19 September, while Monument Valley 2 will follow on 29 October.

Check out the trailer for Monument Valley 3 below.