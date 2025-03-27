Monument Valley 3 heading to consoles and PC this summer

HQ

Since it first launched on Netflix late last year, Monument Valley 3 had been exclusive to mobile devices. That is, until now, as the gorgeous puzzle adventure is heading to a bigger screen via its PC and console release.

Monument Valley 3 will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC via Steam this summer. You'll be able to play through Noor's adventure on gamepad or with mouse and keyboard.

Also, the first two games, which were only previously available on PC or mobile, are coming to consoles, too. Monument Valley 1 & 2 will launch on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PS4, as well as Nintendo Switch on the 5th of April, 2025.

As per the press release, this doesn't mean the games are going anywhere from Netflix, and members can still enjoy all three adventures from the ease and comfort of their mobile device if preferred. Keep up to date with the latest updates from Monument Valley here.