Monument Valley 1&2 Bundle

Ustwo's Monument Valley titles have held firm at the top of premium mobile game lists for over a decade—and for good reason. Now, the series' minimalist aesthetic and distinctive puzzle mechanics are finally making their way to consoles. Thanks to its portability and touch screen, the Nintendo Switch seems tailor-made for this unforgettable experience. The first two Monument Valley games, along with all their DLCs, are now available for purchase separately or as a bundle.

At its core, Monument Valley's gameplay remains unchanged across both titles. The player must guide their character through intricate, maze-like stages to reach a designated area marked by a special symbol. While there's an underlying narrative, it largely takes shape through cryptic sentences and abstract animations, leaving the meaning open to individual interpretation.

In the first game, Princess Ida embarks on a journey of redemption, seeking forgiveness for her past actions and learning about life's consequences. Monument Valley II follows Ro as she teaches her child how to find their own path and take responsibility as they grow. The DLCs emphasise themes of environmental conservation, focusing on protecting forests to preserve planetary well-being. Yet, while the stories add a thematic layer, the gameplay remains the true star of the show.

If a barrier blocks the protagonist's path, the player must manipulate the environment to remove the obstacle. Depending on the stage, various switches and levers appear, allowing the scenery to reshape itself and form new routes. What truly sets the game apart is its clever use of an isometric perspective: rather than free movement, the environment is observed from a fixed point, enabling puzzles that rely on perspective tricks. A disconnected pair of pillars might seem impassable at first, but viewed from a different angle, they form a seamless walkway. The world bends to the player's viewpoint until the character finally reaches their destination.

The game's mechanics are simple yet intuitive. Players interact with the world using a pointer and a selection button to direct the character or modify the surroundings. However, the pointer only moves between predesignated points, which can sometimes lead to frustrating misinterpretations—resulting in tedious back-and-forth clicking. Naturally, one would assume that the Switch's touch screen would be the perfect solution, allowing players to tap exactly where they want. Shockingly—and disappointingly—the game lacks touch screen support, forcing players to rely on imprecise joystick controls even when playing directly on the device's screen.

Visually, Monument Valley feels more like interactive art than a traditional game. Its minimalist design, meticulous composition, and charming colour palette create a soothing aesthetic that's impossible not to admire. Clean lines, simple shapes, and vibrant details give the game a uniquely organic style—almost like living origami. This distinctive artistic approach doesn't just look good; it enables the game's perspective-altering puzzles, resulting in mesmerising optical illusions that amplify its sense of wonder. On the Switch OLED, the game runs flawlessly without a hitch.

The serene atmosphere is further enhanced by its tranquil soundscape. The game's harmonic chimes and bubbling audio effects blend seamlessly with its ambient soundtrack, elevating its underlying themes of introspection and self-reflection. Scott Baker's sound design perfectly captures Monument Valley's peaceful world, though I was slightly disappointed that the first game's trailer track—Obfusc's stunning Amateur Cartography—was absent from the actual gameplay.

Monument Valley has rightfully earned its reputation. Thanks to its artistic depth and unique puzzle mechanics, it's more of an experience than a conventional game. Its breathtaking visuals and engaging puzzles leave a lasting impression. Unfortunately, the adventure doesn't last long—completing the first game and its expansions takes just a few hours, and the sequel offers about the same amount of content. With individual titles priced at around €10 or the bundle at €18, the cost feels slightly steep—especially considering that the mobile versions are available for roughly a third of the price. Despite the premium, this is an experience that deserves to be played.