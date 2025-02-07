Montreal ends relationship with Amazon, pledges to buy local

HQ

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the city will no longer source products from Amazon. This decision comes as a response to ongoing fears of tariffs from the United States, despite a temporary reprieve.

Montreal has committed to prioritizing local suppliers or seeking international alternatives that align with its values. This follows growing criticism of Amazon, especially after the company shuttered seven warehouses in Quebec, resulting in the loss of 1,700 jobs in the province—a figure that rises to 4,500 when subcontractors are included.

The CSN union has already initiated legal action against Amazon for these layoffs, and now Montreal is determined to support its local economy and strengthen its community ties, moving away from multinational giants like Amazon whenever possible. For now, it remains to be seen whether other cities will follow Montreal's lead.