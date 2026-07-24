Months from the biggest game launch of all time, Rockstar's union demands to be recognised by GTA developer

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Following the controversial layoffs of workers that are now taking Rockstar to court over their firing, a lot of employees at the famed Grand Theft Auto developer decided now was the time to officially unionise, and members of the Rockstar Games Workers Union or RGWU have asked the company to recognise it.

At the moment, the RGWU wants Rockstar to recognise it voluntarily. If that happens, then it'll easily become the largest game union in the UK by a strong margin. If the studio refuses to acknowledge the union's existence, it'll lead to statutory recognition, something that could force Rockstar to recognise the union.

Speaking in a new video from People Make Games (thanks, Eurogamer), Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain president Alex Marshall confirmed that a first meeting is on the way. According to the RGWU union page on Twitter/X, it appears that first meeting with management has already taken place.

The demands of the union are made clear in the post, where it states it wants an elimination of crunch via paid overtime whenever it is incurred, as well as stronger pay transparency. Flexible working, no AI, and a commitment against layoffs are also on the union's list of demands.

With Grand Theft Auto VI's launch just months away, and a significant number of workers wanting to be recognised for their union, this might be the perfect time for the developers to put a little bit of pressure on, so we don't have to face the prospect of another delay later down the road.