Sports

Monterrey player Lucas Ocampos suffers facial paralysis caused by a virus; fans have fun with memes

The former Sevilla player has suffered one setback after another.

Lucas Ocampos, 31-year-old Argentine forward, formerly at Monaco, Marseille, AC Milan, Sevilla and Ajax, is recovering from a facial paralysis, likely caused by a virus. As a result, he now needs to spend two weeks in complete repose.

Ocampos currently plays for Mexican club Monterrey, who shared a statement. "Club de Futbol Monterrey reports that player Lucas Ocampos presented facial paralysis on the left side of his face, likely of viral etiology. The player was evaluated by a specialist to determine the appropriate treatment".

This incident happens only days before the Liga MX Clausura begins, and follows a domestic accident Ocampus suffered months ago, when he fell from a skateboard when he was rushing to help one of his daughters during a horse riding lesson. He fractured his wrist and had a facial trauma that caused him to be sidelined for two months.

Lucas Ocampos joined Monterrey in September 2024, but has since suffered a never-ending series of injuries and now strange setbacks that prevent him from playing regularly... and Monterrey fans are starting to make memes out of it.

José Breton - Pics Action

