Montegrappa has designed a The Batman fountain pen that costs as much as three iPhone 16 Pro Maxs

If you have a few thousand pounds to spend and are looking for something to celebrate the recent Batman Day, then the folk over at Montegrappa might just have an item worth your time.

The expensive and premium pen makers have unveiled a The Batman-themed selection of pens, with the most pricey of the bunch being a fountain pen that costs £3,915. The special pen is made of titanium, has a stainless steel and brass trim, and a nib that is made out of 18k gold. It weighs a hefty 122 grams, meaning it's probably not the most ideal writing tool, but it does come with a special box and batarang-styled stand to display it on.

For those looking for something a little more affordable, Montegrappa also offers a £3,285 rollerball pen, and a less-detailed rollerball and fountain pen alternative that only cost £1,620 or £2,070, respectively.

Would you ever spend this much money on a pen?

