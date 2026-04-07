Monte-Carlo Masters order of play on Tuesday: time for Alcaraz and Sinner's debut today

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The tennis clay season is in full swing now with the Monte-Carlo Masters, the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournament this spring before Roland Garros. Round of 64 games started on Sunday, and the first round of 32 games take place today Tuesday April 7, with the highlight being the debuts of Carlos Alcaraz, obliged to defend his title to retain the World No. 1 title with Jannik Sinner hot on his heels, also playing today.

Jannik Sinner will be the first to play, not earlier than 12:10 CEST, against Ugo Humbert, coming hot from his "sunshine double" in Miami and Indian Wells. Alcaraz will then debut not earlier than 13:20 CEST against Sebastián Báez.

Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 32 matches on April 7



Ugo Humbert: 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Sebastián Báez: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



Cameron Norrie vs. Alex de Miñaur: 14:30 CEST, 13:30 BST



Gael Monfils vs. Alexander Bublik: 14:30 CEST, 13:30 BST



Round of 64 matches on April 7



Hubert Hurkacz vs. Luciano Darderi: 11:00 CEST, 12:00 BST



Tomás Martín Etcheverry vs. Grigor Dimitrov: 11:00 CEST, 12:00 BST



Roberto Bautista vs. Matteo Berrettini: 11:00 CEST, 12:00 BST



Terencet Atmane vs. Ethan Quinn: 12:10 CEST, 11:00 GMT



Jakub Mensik vs. Fábián Marozsán: 12:10 CEST, 11:00 GMT



Marin Cilic vs. Alexander Shevchenko: 12:30 CEST, 11:30 BST



Alexei Popyrin vs. Casper Ruud: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



Corentin Moutet vs. Alexandre Muller: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



The rest of round of 32 matches at the Monte-Carlo Masters will take place tomorrow, including Alexander Zverev vs. Cristian Garín, Lorenzo Musetti vs. Valentin Vacherot and Joao Fonseca vs. Arthur Rinderknech.