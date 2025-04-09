Monte-Carlo Masters games on Wednesday after top seeded Zverev's early exit

HQ

Monte Carlo Masters has already provided one giant surprise probably even before many fans started tuning in. On Wednesday, April 9, most of the round of 32 games will take place, with the debuts of the highest seeded players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic or Casper Ruud. However, on Tuesday, World No. 2 Alexander Zverev got eliminated by Matteo Berrettini, in a match that started well for the German player but took a shocking turn: 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Berrettini, World No. 34, shows that he excells at clay, having won 17 of his latest 18 matches, according to ATP. Meanwhile, Zverev continues to struggle on this surface, as he recently was eñiminated on quater-finals in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, all of them clay events (250 and 500, respectively).

Berrettini-Zverev wasn't the only third round match played yesterday. Jack Draper, fifth seeded, easily defeated Marcus Giron 6-1, 6-1; and Stéfanos Tistsipás, winner of three of the last four editions (2021, 2022 and 2024) beat Jordan Thompson 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.

Monte Carlo masters game for Wednesday, April 9

The Monte Carlo Masters is the first big clave competition of the season of the ATP (men's) circuit, with 1,000 ATP points at stake. Today, Carlos Alcaraz, who said to be feeling good about his tennis despite recent criticism, faces Francisco Cerúndolo at 11:10 BST, 12:10 CEST.

Novak Djokovic, having recently improved after reaching his first final this year in Miami, faces Croatian player Alejandro Tabilo not earlier than 12:20 BST, 13:20 CEST. At the same time, Roberto Bautista takes on Casper Ruud. Later, at 13:30 BST, 14:30 CEST, Daniil Medvédev faces French player Alexandre Muller.