Junkfish's chilling asymmetrical survival horror, Monstrum 2, will represent the UK at the EuroPlay Contest this Friday after winning the Ukie Game of the Show Competition.

To win the competition, Monstrum 2 had to compete against 15 other UK studios. Each project was showcased via a Twitch stream before a public vote decided a winner.

The EuroPlay competition is set to take place Friday, August 28 at 6pm BST and can be viewed on Ukie's official Twitch channel.

The full list of titles up for the award can be seen below:



Innchanted, DragonBear Studios - Australia (IGEA - Interactive Games & Entertainment Association)



VALHALL, Blackrose Arts - Belarus (Belarus Game Developers Association)



Midnight Protocol, LuGus Studios - Belgium (BelgianGames)



Moo Lander, The Sixth Hammer - Bulgaria (SYSF Bulgaria)



Lost Hero, GoldKnights - Czech Republic (GDACZ - Czech Game Developers Association)



Baldo The Guardian Owls, NAPS Team - Italy (IDEA - Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association)



Pieceful, an olive - Latvia (Latvian Game Developers Association)



The Riftbreaker, EXOR Studios - Poland (Indie Games Poland)



Door Kickers 2: Task Force North, Killhouse Games - Romania (RGDA - Romanian Game Developers Association)



Going Medieval, Foxy Voxel - Serbia (SGA - Serbian Games Association)



Melbits POD, Melbot Studios - Spain (DEV - Desarrollo Español de Videojuegos)



Team:Cars, Caustique Games - Switzerland (Pro Helvetia, Swiss Arts Council)



The Falconeer, Tomas Sala - The Netherlands (Dutch Games Association)



Undungeon, Laughing Machines - Ukraine (Ukraine Game Developers)



Monstrum 2, Junkfish - United Kingdom (Ukie)



The project is currently in closed beta and is expected to launch in early access sometime during Q4 this year.