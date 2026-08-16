Monstropolis themed land will open at Disney World in 2027 (without the roller coaster)

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The D23 event revealed numerous updates on the rides coming to Disney theme parks around the world, including Disneyland Paris and Disneyland in California, but it's the Florida resort Disney World that gets the most updates. The closer of the new lands will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios, one of the four Disney parks in Florida, with Monstropolis opening in 2027.

Announced two years ago, Monstropolis will have two restaurants, a souvenir shop, a stage show, and a roller coaster. The "Door Coaster", based on the Door Warehouse in Monsters Inc., will not open in 2027, and will open at a later date. But the rest of the land will be ready earlier, including the "Glob Theater".

There, the new show "Welcome to Monstropolis", featuring a new song by Randy Newman, will have characters like Mike and Sulley and will be about humans entering the world of Monstropolis to "highlight how similar monsters and humans really are".

The other locations in the land (that used to host a now closed Muppets show) will be a pizza restaurant, Archie's Scare Pig Pizza, and the sushi restaurant Harryhausen, as seen in the original movie, with a big animatronic of the octopus.

At a later date, the Door Coaster will open. At the other park of the resort, Magic Kingdom, two new lands based on Cars and Villains will also open, with four new rides each, marking the future of the Disney World resort...