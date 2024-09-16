Monsters will still be attractive enough to date in Moonlight Peaks

Moonlight Peaks is an upcoming lifesim where you'll get to live out your gothic gaming dreams. Becoming a vampire is just the tip of the iceberg in this game, as you'll also have your own house to customise and a town full of people to interact with.

And date! Moonlight Peaks allows you to grow your relationship, whether platonically or romantically, with a bunch of monsters. But, not to worry, they're not going to all be horrific nightmares. Art director Mia Boas explained when we chatted at Gamescom.

"We usually just try to stick with characters that still look attractive enough to date," she said, speaking on the art style. "To be a wide enough range for everyone to have something of their liking. And I guess to have interesting, memorable characters. So, they have to have a certain thing that you can remember, something that stands out."

You can go out on many dates in Moonlight Peaks, but not all of them will go down well. To find out how to charm the monster of your dreams, check out our full interview below: