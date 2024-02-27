English
Disney Dreamlight Valley

Monsters Inc. comes to Disney Dreamlight Valley tomorrow

Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan join the life-simulation title.

Tomorrow is set to be a big day for Disney Dreamlight Valley players, as the latest update for the life-simulation game will be bringing Monsters Inc. to the title. The Laugh Floor update, as it's known, will see both Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan debuting in the game, all alongside a slate of new quests and content additions based on the Pixar franchise.

We're told that a new Realm door will open, allowing players to experience the 9-to-5 of working the Laugh Floor at Monsters Inc., and that with Mike and Sulley joining the game, a line of new friendship quests will land, with new monster-themed goodies as their rewards. Otherwise, on top of a slate of Monsters Inc. cosmetics being added, we're told that a new Star Path with a Lovely Monsters-theme will begin, and that players can check their mailbox for a couple of freebies, with these being the Partners statue and the Dreamlight Armor outfit.

A few other more general goodies and changes are also planned, with these focussing on Scrooge McDuck's Shop, DreamSnaps challenges, bug fixes, and even name change systems being introduced.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's The Laugh Floor free update arrives on all platforms on February 28, 2024.

