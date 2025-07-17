Monsters are among us in latest look at Alien: Earth

HQ

One of the most anticipated horror projects of the entirety of 2025 has and remains Alien: Earth. This series, coming from creator Noah Hawley, documents what happens when the Xenomorph threat finds its way to Earth, a problem that sees humanity scramble in an effort to prevent an incoming extinction-level threat.

The show basically explores how a specimen-collection ship crashlands on Earth and sees five different alien specimens escaping containment. There seems to be a multitude of different problems that humanity has to overcome as part of this, including the Xenomorph and a sheep...?

Whatever the situation, it's pretty clear that we should all be pretty terrified, and this time people will hear you scream as the setting isn't the icy and inhabitable expanse of space, but our very own backyard.

Check out the latest teaser for Alien: Earth below, plus its synopsis, all ahead of its premiere on Disney+ from August 13 for us in Europe.

"When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, "Wendy" (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."