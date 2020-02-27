Monster Train rolls into the closed beta station

The unique deck-builder/strategic roguelike hybrid that is Monster Train just rolled into its closed beta station ahead of its Q2 2020 release, developer Shiny Shoe and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment announced just recently. Those interested in hopping on board can head over to the official site to sign up for the beta, which will run until March 19.

The beta will offer both solo and multiplayer game modes, so no matter what type of player you are, there'll be something for you.

Are you going to check it out?