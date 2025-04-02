Monster Train 2 will launch on PC and consoles this May

HQ

It was only back in February when we got to first learn about developer Shiny Shoe's upcoming deckbuilding sequel, Monster Train 2, as the game was announced and revealed to feature updated and improved mechanics and visuals. Now we can build on this by talking about the exact release date, which has been confirmed by Devolver Digital.

Monster Train 2 will officially be launching on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on May 21. This is noted in a new release date trailer for the game that you can see in full below.

HQ

As per what to expect from Monster Train 2, on top of new card types, playable factions, deeper customisation, mutators, leaderboards, fresh game modes, and extra challenges, the game will also see players combining the power of Heaven and Hell to stop the onslaught of a destructive titan.