Monster Train 2 has been announced, set for 2025 launch on PC and consoles

In a little bit of a surprising manner, developer Shiny Shoe has just announced a sequel to its deckbuilder Monster Train. This full-scope sequel is simply known as Monster Train 2, and the really exciting news is that it will be launching in full on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch (with no word on Switch 2 yet) later this year, and that there is a demo available for it on Steam as of this very moment.

As for what Monster Train 2 will offer to fans, we're told that it will take us from the depths of hell and into "surprising new environments that await beyond the Gates of Heaven" and that we'll still be expected to utilise the three-tiered battle system but now to conquer several factions that each have their own strategic benefits and combat styles.

The announcement press release adds: "Wage war against devious new enemy Factions by guiding five all-new playable Clans, each with their own strategic advantages empowering alternative battle styles. Shiny Shoe has shuffled hundreds of new and familiar cards into Monster Train 2, including the debut of additional card types; Room Cards supply powerful boosts to a single floor of the train, Equipment Cards stack new powers onto individual units, and fan-favorite Clan-agnostic Neutral Cards offer massive opportunities that can turn a dire tide. New unit abilities have been added to the sequel, allowing the player to activate an ability at their choosing which gives a strategic advantage when used at opportune times."

Otherwise, we're told that Monster Train 2 will feature a few different additions as well, including train customisations that can grant buffs, an Endless Mode for those looking for a repeatable challenge, Daily and Dimension challenges, run modifiers, leaderboards, and more. This will all be available in-game when Monster Train 2 makes its arrival on an undetermined date later this year.

Check out a few screenshots for the game below.