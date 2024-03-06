Monster Jam Showdown announced with a first trailer

Dansk
If you like big cars with enormous wheels, Milestone has got you covered as they have just announced Monster Jam Showdown, a game based on monster trucks. It seems to be a light-hearted take on the concept, with both races in various environments as well as arena-based shows.
We cannot help but think that the off-road tracks reminds us of the classic Motorstorm series to some extent - which is of course a good thing. Monster Jam Showdown will be released this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.
And with all this being said... check out the first trailer and screenshots below.