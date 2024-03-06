English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Jam Showdown

Monster Jam Showdown announced with a first trailer

The racing game will be debuting this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you like big cars with enormous wheels, Milestone has got you covered as they have just announced Monster Jam Showdown, a game based on monster trucks. It seems to be a light-hearted take on the concept, with both races in various environments as well as arena-based shows.

We cannot help but think that the off-road tracks reminds us of the classic Motorstorm series to some extent - which is of course a good thing. Monster Jam Showdown will be released this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

And with all this being said... check out the first trailer and screenshots below.

HQ
Monster Jam ShowdownMonster Jam Showdown
Monster Jam ShowdownMonster Jam Showdown
Monster Jam ShowdownMonster Jam Showdown

Related texts



Loading next content