Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World just had its best day in years

Starting the New Year off right.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's not very often that a game posts some of its highest player count numbers multiple years after its original release, but this is precisely what has happened with Monster Hunter: World.

To kick off the New Year, Capcom's action title has drawn in the largest number of players on PC in over three years, with SteamDB revealing that the game amassed a total of 136,187 players yesterday, on January 1. This is nowhere near the game's all-time peak on Steam, which was managed at launch around six years ago, but it's still an impressive feat all the same, especially for a title that debuted in 2018.

As for why the game has seen this influx of players, this is likely due to the recent sale where it was offered for one of its lowest prices ever, which combined with the recent announcement of Monster Hunter: Wilds likely meant that many flocked to the game to give it a go.

Monster Hunter: World

Thanks, PC Gamer.

Related texts

0
Monster Hunter: World - IceborneScore

Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"There's a whole new world for players to hunt in and plenty to do while they're there, which makes Iceborne an expansion well worth hunting down."

0
Monster Hunter: WorldScore

Monster Hunter: World
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"World is the series at its best and after 14 years of cult fandom, we think its time for it to grace the limelight."



Loading next content