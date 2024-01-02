Monster Hunter: World just had its best day in years

HQ

It's not very often that a game posts some of its highest player count numbers multiple years after its original release, but this is precisely what has happened with Monster Hunter: World.

To kick off the New Year, Capcom's action title has drawn in the largest number of players on PC in over three years, with SteamDB revealing that the game amassed a total of 136,187 players yesterday, on January 1. This is nowhere near the game's all-time peak on Steam, which was managed at launch around six years ago, but it's still an impressive feat all the same, especially for a title that debuted in 2018.

As for why the game has seen this influx of players, this is likely due to the recent sale where it was offered for one of its lowest prices ever, which combined with the recent announcement of Monster Hunter: Wilds likely meant that many flocked to the game to give it a go.

Thanks, PC Gamer.