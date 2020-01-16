Cookies

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne ships 4 million units

The expansion has sold well, adding to the continued success for the latest entry in the series.

Monster Hunter: World received a huge expansion called Iceborne last year, and Capcom has revealed that it has shipped over four million units worldwide on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with the PC version only just being released this month.

"Moving forward, Capcom plans to carry out a number of initiatives to build excitement for the series across a wider audience, including the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne XR Walk attraction, which is scheduled to run at Universal Studios Japan starting in March 2020, as well as the first Hollywood film adaptation of the Monster Hunter series," Capcom adds.

These impressive sales aren't all that surprising considering Monster Hunter: World is Capcom's best-selling game in history, shifting 14.1 million units to date. With Iceborne adding a lot of content to the experience, it's no wonder fans have also welcomed this release.

Are you surprised by these results?

