Monster Hunter World: Iceborne new content next week

Today, Capcom released a new episode of their developer diary series and talked about Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's fourth free content update, which was scheduled to release in May (but due to COVID-19 that planned slipped). In about twelve minutes, the game's producers speak about changes that will be integrated into the game via version 14.0. The most noteworthy addition is the arrival of the black elemental dragon called Alatreon, who will become the latest bane of unprepared hunters from July 9.

This angry monster has a powerful explosion that deals great damage to the entire battlefield whenever the Dragon Elder changes its element. The players need high-level elemental resistance to ice, fire and dragon elements in order to withstand this attack. However, the Wyvern is also sensitive to the elements that it does not currently have equipped. As a reward for a successful hunt, players will receive new gear that will grant heavy attack buffs based on your current elemental resistance.

Capcom also said that players will be able to search for specific monsters in the Guiding Lands with version 14.0, but this will take some preparation and special materials. Another noteworthy thing that caught many viewers attention was the Frostfang Barioth, a particularly dangerous subspecies of the acrobatic sabre-tooth tiger. The frosty wyvern will only be available in his hardened version and an appropriate event quest is scheduled from August 7 to August 19.

Before you cool off, the summer will be available in Monster Hunter: World. The developers will celebrate the Carnival of Rio in their seasonal event from July 22 until August 6. In Seliana, hunters enjoy the "Sizzling Spice Fest" (in Astera it will be the "Summer Twilight Fest") with airy event outfits and lots of feathers for everyone. There is special headgear and other fun inbound, so fans should definitely look forward to it.

The developer also looked to the future and they are already planning a fifth free content update with a returning monster. Besides a planned release this autumn, there is no information as of yet, probably because everyone is still swinging their hips rhythmically.