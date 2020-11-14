Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has shifted 6.6 million units

You're watching Advertisements

Capcom has revealed that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has now sold 6.6 million copies since launching back in September 2019. It is now ranked as Capcom's sixth best-selling title with base game Monster Hunter World taking the top spot with 16.4 million units sold.

This figure is especially impressive as the DLC is not standalone, and in order for players to access, they need to have sunk many hours into the base game. Iceborne has also only been out for a year and two months at the time of writing, whereas the other titles above it in the list have been out for quite a while longer.

Only time will tell whether Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be able to sell this well when they both launch on the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Thanks, Gematsu.