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While much of the recent attention and headlines are likely focussed on Monster Hunter Wilds and the expansion which the game will soon be receiving (plus the fact that the project is coming to Nintendo Switch 2), it's worth remembering that Monster Hunter: World is still the most-successful Monster Hunter game in Capcom's portfolio.

This has now been proven once again in a press release by the Japanese company, who has confirmed that Monster Hunter: World has now surpassed 30 million sold units and has become Capcom's best-selling game of all-time. Quite an impressive feat for a game that is now eight-years-old.

With this in mind, it's also mentioned that the Monster Hunter series has now shipped a cumulative 127 million units, meaning despite the storied history of the franchise, World almost accounts for a quarter of its total sold copies.

Do you own a copy of Monster Hunter: World and have you helped contribute to this success?