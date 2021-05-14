LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Before We Leave
logo hd live | Acer Predator Sim Racing Cup Nordic Finals
Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter World extends its lead as Capcom's best selling game

The title has passed 17 million sales.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Monster Hunter World is looking to further extend its reign as Capcom's best selling game, as it has now passed the 17 million sales mark, as revealed in Capcom's report on the last financial year. The title has been a massive success for the publisher ever since it launched, and has managed to continue engaging players with 2019's large expansion, Iceborne.

The financial report did also mention that Monster Hunter Rise is almost at 5 million sales, currently sitting at 4.8 million, despite only launching on the Nintendo Switch back in March. Considering Monster Hunter World originally released back in 2018, it will be interesting to see how many sales Rise can reach after three years, and if it can challenge or even knock World of its throne.

You can take a look at the full financial report that also gives a few figures on other Capcom titles such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard here.

Monster Hunter: World

Related texts

Monster Hunter: WorldScore

Monster Hunter: World
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"World is the series at its best and after 14 years of cult fandom, we think its time for it to grace the limelight."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy