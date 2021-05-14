Monster Hunter World extends its lead as Capcom's best selling game

You're watching Advertisements

Monster Hunter World is looking to further extend its reign as Capcom's best selling game, as it has now passed the 17 million sales mark, as revealed in Capcom's report on the last financial year. The title has been a massive success for the publisher ever since it launched, and has managed to continue engaging players with 2019's large expansion, Iceborne.

The financial report did also mention that Monster Hunter Rise is almost at 5 million sales, currently sitting at 4.8 million, despite only launching on the Nintendo Switch back in March. Considering Monster Hunter World originally released back in 2018, it will be interesting to see how many sales Rise can reach after three years, and if it can challenge or even knock World of its throne.

You can take a look at the full financial report that also gives a few figures on other Capcom titles such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard here.