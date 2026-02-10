Monster Hunter Wilds will get a Sunbreak/Iceborne-like expansion

HQ

Capcom still has grand plans for the future of Monster Hunter Wilds. In a recent update, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto shared a ton of details about what the immediate future holds for the action game, including plans to add 10-star Arch-Tempered monsters, a Monster Hunter Stories 3 collaboration event, an Anniversary Event, and more. But these were hardly the most exciting reveals of them all...

It was also mentioned that Capcom is hard at work on a "large scale expansion" for Monster Hunter Wilds, something that will debut and act similarly to the Sunbreak and Iceborne expansions for both Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter World, respectively.

We're not told much else about the expansion beyond this as of yet, only that it will be revealed in the summer. Considering Capcom has worked with Geoff Keighley plenty of times in the past for Monster Hunter Wilds, one has to assume that we'll meet this expansion at either Summer Game Fest or Gamescom Opening Night Live then.

Are you looking forward to a big Monster Hunter Wilds expansion?