Monster Hunter Wilds tops this year's sales charts on Steam despite all the criticism

HQ

Despite all the technical problems and performance-related complaints from players, Monster Hunter Wilds has become one of the best-selling titles on Steam this year. Even though it has been several months since the game was launched, it still ranks among the top-selling games on the platform. This is something you wouldn't think, considering all the whining about how poorly optimised the game seems to be.

During the game's first month, it sold over ten million copies, and interestingly, it is PC sales that are driving the numbers up. Steam accounts for a large part of the total revenue. Below, you can check out the twelve best-selling titles on

Steam this year - in no particular order.