Monster Hunter Wilds suffers from severe performance issues

HQ

Capcom's monstrously anticipated sequel is currently suffering from severe performance issues, particularly on PC, where many players are reporting devastating bugs. Horrible graphical glitches make the game look like something from the mid-'90s, crashes are frequent, and the optimization is laughably poor. This has led to several humorous user reviews on the platform, with comparisons to household appliances that are supposedly better optimized than Monster Hunter: Wilds.

"You can cook a well-done steak on your GPU while you play, and the hot blasts of air from your PC fans truly make you feel like you are in the desert."

Despite these issues, the game still managed to peak at over 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam within just a few hours of its launch, making it the sixth most-played game ever on the platform.

To mitigate the problems, players have tried various solutions, such as updating their graphics drivers or using tools like DLSS Swapper, but results have been mixed. Capcom recommends keeping both graphics drivers and Windows up to date to improve performance.

Capcom is working hard to resolve these issues, and things will likely get better over time. Still, it's a bit disappointing that PC players once again have to bear the brunt of launch-day troubles—drawing clear parallels to the release of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Are you playing Monster Hunter: Wilds on PC? Have you encountered any issues?