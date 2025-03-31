Monster Hunter: Wilds sold 10 million copies in its first month

HQ

The success of Monster Hunter: Wilds cannot be defined in brief. The game debuted in late February and has already become one of the top-rated games of the year, all while selling a monumental amount of copies and seeing huge debut player figures as well.

Within a few days of release, Capcom announced that Wilds was already an eight-million seller, which is jaw-dropping performance, and something that the game has struggled to retain, albeit while still generating mega sales success.

We say this because for the rest of Wilds' first month, the game "only" managed to ship another two million units to make it a 10 million-seller within its first month. This level of success has led Capcom to having its best month ever for a new game launch, with Wilds shattering "company first-month sales" records.

With 2025 still only a quarter of the way through, we'll have to see how Wilds will continue to perform, especially during a year that so far has a very weak second half planned. Although this will likely change after summer events and when Rockstar finally decides to make a decision about Grand Theft Auto VI...