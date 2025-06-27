Monster Hunter: Wilds' second Title Update arrives next week and brings beasties, weapons, and much more

HQ

During the Capcom Spotlight stream that happened last night, the Japanese company revealed what the immediate future holds for Monster Hunter: Wilds. Namely, this will come in the form of the second major Title Update, a big patch that will add tons of new content and address many reported issues.

Set to arrive on June 30th, the big and eye-catching part of the update will be the introduction of the monsters Lagiacrus and Seregios, both of which will pose challenges for even the toughest of hunters.

This won't be all though, as we can expect Layered Weapons to arrive, a new event called Festival of Accord: Flamefete this summer, a collaboration with guitar powerhouse Fender, and much, much more.

Take a look at what Title Update 2 has in store in the latest trailer below.