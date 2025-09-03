Monster Hunter: Wilds sales hindered by "PS5 barrier," according to Capcom president

HQ

While Monster Hunter: Wilds has sold an impressive amount of copies since its launch, a lot of those sales came around the hype of its release. Capcom president Haruhito Tsujimoto knows that to have a success on the level of Monster Hunter World numbers need to keep increasing, but the price of modern consoles might prevent steady sales.

Speaking to Nikkei (via VGC), Tsujimoto spoke about the PS5, the console which saw the most Monster Hunter: Wilds sales and labelled it a "barrier" for gamers due to its price. "We also found that the "PS5 barrier" is unexpectedly large," he said. "The console costs about 80,000 yen in Japanese yen. When you factor in the cost of software and monthly subscriptions, it comes to about 100,000 yen at the time of purchase. This is not an amount that can be easily reached, especially for younger generations. This situation is not limited to Japan, but is similar overseas as well."

Tsujimoto believes that even if modern consoles have greater technological capabilities, gamers are still conscious of costs. "The Nintendo Switch 2 was released in June 2025 at a price of 49,980 yen, and the response was better than we had expected. While prices varied by country, this reaffirmed the high level of cost-consciousness among ordinary consumers," he said.

Tsujimoto believes that as Monster Hunter: Wilds begins to lower its price in sales we'll see more of an increase in units being shifted, but it might be the case that a lot of gamers simply can't afford a new console, online membership, and full-priced games anymore.