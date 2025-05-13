Monster Hunter: Wilds results in eighth consecutive year of record sales and profits for Capcom

HQ

Already at the release in late February, Monster Hunter: Wilds was met with raving reviews and sky-high sales, and since then it has been rolling along. When Capcom now presents its quarterly report (January - March), it turns out that they continue their almost unimaginable success with the eighth consecutive year when the company has broken records in both sales and profits.

Impressive, and it should be remembered that the company can also boast that they have had increasing operating income for twelve years in a row. Wilds is a strong contributing factor and Capcom writes:

"As a result of both satisfying the strong expectations of fans and successful measures to build awareness through various events and other activities, worldwide sales surpassed 10 million units, which contributed to earnings."

This has also led to an increase in sales of the company's older Monster Hunter titles, they add:

"...anticipation for Monster Hunter: Wilds provided momentum for ongoing growth in the sales of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Monster Hunter Rise; as a result, cumulative sales of the series overall surpassed 100 million units worldwide, helping to enhance the brand value of Monster Hunter."

Monster Hunter: Wilds will continue to sell well for a long time and we can definitely look forward to huge expansions. In addition, it should be time for a new Resident Evil game soon - so Capcom will continue to deliver outstanding reports like this for a long time to come.