Monster Hunter Wilds producer promoted to head of Capcom's entire game development division

Monster Hunter Wilds has once again brought success to Capcom. The next major instalment in the series after Monster Hunter World had a huge weight on its shoulders to expand its already huge player base with simpler systems and at the same time please the demanding veterans of the series. Early sales figures (one million copies in its first six hours, 1,300,000 concurrent players on Steam over the weekend) back up its proposition, and now one of its main creators has received a big promotion at the company.

Ryozo Tsujimoto, producer of Monster Hunter Wilds and previous titles in the series, will become Capcom's new Chief Product Officer (CPO), overseeing all operations in the development division. This means that all franchises will now report to him. Tsujimoto will take up his new position on 1 April, when his predecessor Yoichi Egawa leaves to become president of subsidiary Enterrise CO. In addition to this board change, other changes have been made at the top of Capcom, which will have to be approved at the next board meeting in June 2025.

