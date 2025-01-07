Monster Hunter Wilds poised to shatter Steam sales records

HQ

As the countdown to the release of Monster Hunter Wilds continues, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch among gamers. With two months still to go before its official launch, the game has already claimed the title of the third best-selling game on Steam. This early success suggests that Monster Hunter Wilds could potentially break sales records on the platform.

One of the most impressive signs of the game's popularity came from its demo, which almost hit half a million concurrent players. While the exact number of pre-orders remains a mystery, the sheer volume of players testing out the demo indicates that Monster Hunter Wilds is already a fan favorite.

The demo's performance has sparked considerable buzz, and it seems like the full release will only increase the game's already soaring demand. With expectations high, Monster Hunter Wilds could easily surpass its predecessors in both player engagement and sales figures.

Are you one of the many who can't wait to dive into Monster Hunter Wilds when it launches? What were your thoughts on the demo?