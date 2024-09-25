Monster Hunter: Wilds PC requirements revealed

HQ

During last night's Sony stream, the wildly anticipated Monster Hunter: Wilds finally got a release date nailed down. But that wasn't the only news Capcom had in store.

Now the Japanese giant has presented the PC requirements for the adventure. Not everyone is happy though, as it seems Frame Generation is being used to get the game to 60 frames per second, and there's no shortage of people online comparing it to the situation with Dragon's Dogma 2, suggesting that Capcom should delay Monster Hunter: Wilds.

Check out the Threads post below for a complete rundown of Minimum and Recommended settings.