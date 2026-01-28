Monster Hunter Wilds PC Performance Patch Released (Ver.1.040.03.01)

HQ

Monster Hunter Wilds has not been the success Capcom hoped for, despite having lots of good ideas and breathing new life into many mechanics. However, Capcom is not going to abandon Monster Hunter Wilds just like that, as it has lots of updates with more content on the way, and a series of updates to improve performance on PC, such as the one they have just released. Let's take a look at the patch notes for Monster Hunter Wilds Ver.1.040.03.01:

Patch Notes

This patch will include optimization improvements for Steam-specific processes and options to reduce processing load. It will also include a review of presets.

After receiving user reports, our internal testing confirmed that CPU load could increase around the Support Desk at Base Camp or the Grand Hub. This is due to claimed content status check processes to notify the player if there is unclaimed content in the Support Desk, as indicated by an exclamation point (!).





This issue may cause the FPS to drop only in the Base Camp and Grand Hub.



The extent of the FPS drop depends on whether you have any unclaimed content. However, the number of DLCs you own does not affect it.



It may also depend on the performance of your CPU.



This is an unintended bug and will be resolved with this update.

To further improve stability and performance across all platforms, additional improvements will be implemented in the Ver. 1.041 update on February 18.

For example, we are currently verifying measures to reduce GPU processing load by adding quality levels (LOD) to the polygon mesh for 3D models. This may help to reduce processing load by swapping to low-resolution models for objects farther away from the camera.

We would like to thank everyone who has reported issues and shared feedback.

We appreciate your continued support for Monster Hunter Wilds.

You must install the latest version of Monster Hunter Wilds in order to play online multiplayer and access downloadable content.



Note: Release date and time are subject to change without prior notice.



Required Space



Approx. 2.0 GB (With High Resolution Texture Pack: Approx. 31.0 GB total)



Note: Due to revisions to the High-Resolution Texture Pack, a re-download of approximately 31 GB will be required, resulting in an overall reduction of about 45 GB compared to the previous version.



Video Driver Version



NVIDIA GeForce: 581.57 or newer



AMD Radeon: 25.9.1 or 25.9.2





Note: Some issues have been identified with AMD Radeon drivers versions 25.10.2 and higher.



Note: This information is subject to change at any time due to factors such as NVIDIA and AMD support availability.



Please update to the following driver versions to ensure the most stable experience possible.

Major Additions and Changes



Improved CPU/GPU processing specific to the Steam version.



Reduced shader warming processes performed outside the shader compilation screen to lower CPU load.



Adjusted texture streaming to improve visual quality while reducing VRAM usage.



Adjusted the High Resolution Texture Pack to reduce VRAM usage and overall package size.



Added a CPU tab to the Options menu, allowing players to adjust settings related to CPU load.



Added new categories to the graphics settings, along with new settings for existing options.



Adjusted graphic presets and added a confirmation window to automatically update your settings on first launch after updating.



Expanded the Volumetric Fog setting in the graphics options from two levels to five. The previous "High" setting has been renamed to "Highest," and "Low" to "High," with three new lower options—"Medium," "Low," and "Lowest"—now available.



Fixed an issue where a warning dialogue incorrectly indicated that the AMD Radeon driver was outdated when using driver version 26.1.1 or later.



Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments



Fixed an issue where system load could increase around the Support Desk at Base Camp or the Grand Hub due to claimed content status checks.



Adjusted Variable Rate Shading behavior so it is forced off during upscaling to maintain proper effect visuals.



Fixed other miscellaneous issues.



Have you noticed that the game works better on PC after this update, or are you waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 version to come out?