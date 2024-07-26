Monster Hunter: Wilds not coming to Nintendo Switch

HQ

Actually, this is a non-news as Capcom has previously confirmed that their upcoming Monster Hunter: Wilds will only be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, thus completely ignoring the last generation consoles and Nintendo Switch. However, the issue of the title's absence on Nintendo's portable console has recently raised some questions among the company's shareholders, and during an investment meeting, the gaming house finally chose to comment on why the sequel to one of the best games of 2018 will not be launched on the portable format:

"One concept we've incorporated into this title is aiming to portray the maximum of the world of Monster Hunter by utilizing the latest technology to its limit. To that end, the platforms capable of realizing that concept are currently the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Going forward, we will provide more thorough details regarding these concepts and themes when we release information on the game. We hope you look forward to it."

In other words, the reason is that Nintendo Switch is too small to run the game in question, and if you want to play when it's released in 2025, you'll have to choose one of the aforementioned formats instead. So now you know.