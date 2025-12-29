Monster Hunter: Wilds Nintendo Switch 2 port leaked in datamine

HQ

Monster Hunter: Wilds could soon be heading to a new platform. At least, that's what a datamine appears to point towards, as new functions discovered in the code for Monster Hunter: Wilds contain some interesting new information.

As posted onto the Monster Hunter leaks subreddit, there is some other information there for fans who want to read about new systems, skill sets, weapon details and more. What's caught our eye, though, is the mention of "nsw2" in two functions, referencing an Upgrade Edition and platform-specific processing.

Of course, we don't know for sure whether this directly means Capcom is working on a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Monster Hunter: Wilds, but it certainly seems to point in that direction. Monster Hunter is no stranger to Switch platforms, and so it would make sense to see the latest game arrive on the new console. How it runs will be another matter entirely, but the Switch 2 has had some magic ports already.