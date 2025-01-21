Monster Hunter: Wilds looking to lower PC requirements ahead of release

HQ

Monster Hunter: Wilds looks like an absolutely gorgeous game visually, which of course has people with lower-end PCs sweating as they see the graphics on this upcoming RPG. However, Capcom is hoping to make the performance of the game as smooth as possible.

As revealed on the game's German social media, which shows off the Prioritized Performance mode on PS5, there are plans to help your aging PC along. Capcom hopes that it can lower the GPU requirements for the game, which currently need an RTX 2070, 4060, or Radeon RX 6700XT for recommended settings.

In the game's beta, PC players did struggle with performance, even when running the game with a more competent rig. With just over a month until launch, we'll have to see how much Capcom can improve performance in this short amount of time.