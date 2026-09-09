Monster Hunter: Wilds launches on Nintendo Switch 2 this December

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Monster Hunter: Wilds has had its Switch 2 launch date confirmed, and it'll be here just in time for Christmas. The latest in Capcom's creature battling series arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 on the 4th of December, 2026.

Almost two years after it launched on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, Monster Hunter: Wilds arrives on a new platform. Its Switch 2 launch was confirmed via today's Nintendo Direct, and it was also revealed that the upcoming Ascension expansion for Monster Hunter: Wilds will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2. Presumably, it'll be coming at the same date as other platforms.

After having a launch boom with sales, Monster Hunter: Wilds didn't keep up its momentum like its predecessors, and yet this new platform launch could be a way to deliver a whole new audience to the game. We'll have to see how it performs when it arrives this December.