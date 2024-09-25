Monster Hunter: Wilds launches in February 2025

HQ

The next long-awaited chapter in the Monster Hunter series finally got a premiere date during tonight's Sony stream - and this was presented with a brand new trailer. It will apparently be in the second month of 2025, more precisely on February 28, that we get to go monster hunting again.

The trailer can be viewed below and offers an open world and lots of new monsters to slay, in an adventure that looks phenomenally promising. Monster Hunter: Wilds is coming to PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.