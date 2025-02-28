Monster Hunter: Wilds just almost hit 1 million concurrent players on Steam

HQ

It looks like we'll be hearing about Monster Hunter: Wilds smashing some crazy sales milestones in the coming hours, or perhaps at the latest, days. We say this because on Steam alone, the game almost just surpassed one million concurrent players, with it capping out around an hour ago at 987,482 players (as per SteamDB). And this is all ahead of its opening weekend, which will no doubt see this peak rise and rise and rise.

The crazy thing about this number is it all but affirms that a million copies of the game have been shifted on PC alone, so when you incorporate potential PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sales to that too, the total number of copies that Capcom has shifted on its launch day is going to be massive, and again, this will likely only grow over the game's debut weekend.

Granted, we did expect big numbers from this game, as Monster Hunter is currently Capcom's biggest fish, with Monster Hunter: World alone accounting for well over 20 million sold copies. In fact, that game managed to move five million copies within its first couple of weeks, so it'll be interesting to see how close to or beyond Wilds gets to this figure.

Have you already started your Monster Hunter: Wilds journey? If not, do you plan on checking out the game this weekend?