Monster Hunter: Wilds is seemingly locked to 30fps on consoles at Gamescom

Monster Hunter: Wilds remains one of the most anticipated titles coming in 2025, and Capcom has seemingly nailed every single showcase so far, with fans clamoring for more gameplay footage. Right now, the game has a playable demo on the showfloor of Gamescom, but while the game is impressive, a technical limitation is sparking debate online.

A person on X going by the name "Canta Per Me" has allegedly tried the hands-on demo available on the showfloor at the expo in Cologne, and says that it not only seems to be running at a stable 30fps, but there's no way to improve the frame-rate within the settings with a Performance Mode, or the like.

Now, obviously the game won't hit store shelves until sometime in 2025, so there's plenty of room for optimization ahead of that launch, which could lead to improved frame-rate.

Still, it has caused concern among fans that treasure the fluidity of monster hunting in 60fps. Capcom has yet to comment.