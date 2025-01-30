Monster Hunter: Wilds is now the most wanted game on Steam

HQ

Last year, Capcom's monster slayer attracted record numbers of players when it was opened up in public beta on Steam for a period of time, and the appetite for Monster Hunter: Wilds seems to have only grown stronger since then. Now the game has managed to become the most wanted on the platform, displacing other highly anticipated titles such as Elden Ring Nightreign and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

This is despite the fact that, in the shadow of all the hype, there are also some question marks about the game's performance. During the beta period, this was a recurring headache for many players and, among other things, it was reported that even those equipped with 4090 cards could not maintain a stable frame rate at higher resolutions.

But with a bit of luck, Capcom has managed to fix this just in time for the launch in almost exactly one month, and on the 28th of February, it's on.

Are you looking forward to Monster Hunter: Wilds and will you be running it on console or PC?