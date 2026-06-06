Monster Hunter: Wilds is getting a new addition - a "massive expansion" is on the way

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Although Monster Hunter: Wilds delivered one of the series' most responsive control schemes and outstanding additions, it was ultimately the lack of content that drove players to seek out other hunting grounds once the story was completed. Now, Capcom plans to rectify this, as they announced during tonight's Summer Game Fest that an expansion for the game is in development.

The expansion is titled Ascendance and will offer monster-slaying at high altitudes as a brand-new environment up among the clouds is unlocked. We can be fairly certain that this will be a major expansion, as Capcom itself chose to use words like "massive" to confirm that we'll have plenty of content to sink our teeth into when Ascendance launches next year. Check out the trailer below.