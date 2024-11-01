Monster Hunter: Wilds is already the 22nd biggest game on Steam of all-time

HQ

Recently, we told you all about the roaring success that is Dragon Age: The Veilguard on Steam and how the game has outperformed records from other single-player games not just from BioWare but EA as a publisher as a whole. The latest Dragon Age, for all its success, topped out at just over 70,000 players, which is no small figure, but is measly compared to what Monster Hunter had in store.

Yesterday saw the beginning of the Monster Hunter: Wilds beta and clearly this is something that fans have been really, really, really looking forward to, as the game, within a few hours of debuting, according to SteamDB, managed to hit a peak concurrent player count of 463,798 players. Wow.

For reference, on Steam's all-time charts, that's enough to make this beta the 22nd biggest concurrently played game on Valve's platform ever, beating out the success story that was Helldivers II, Among Us, Sons of the Forest, and Grand Theft Auto V, and coming mightily close to overcoming Fallout 4, Terraria, and even Call of Duty (which recently saw the record-breaking Black Ops 6 debut).

Needless to say, it looks like we're in store for a monumental launch in February when Monster Hunter: Wilds makes its full arrival.