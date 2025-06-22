Monster Hunter Wilds in trouble - Capcom's latest hit misses the mark

HQ

Capcom is riding high—a steady stream of hits, both new titles and beloved classics, has kept the company thriving, and the Monster Hunter franchise is no exception. It's their eternal golden goose, praised by (almost) every critic and adored by players around the world.

Which makes it all the more surprising—and frankly a bit sad—to hear that the latest monster-slaying adventure is currently drowning in criticism. This, despite massive launch hype and impressive sales numbers.

So what's going wrong? The main culprit seems to be technical issues. Players are loudly complaining that Wilds gets worse with every patch: crashes, framerate chaos, unstable graphics settings, and weak progression are the recurring themes. One of the many negative Steam reviews reads:

"Performance issues, watered-down gameplay, pathetic progression, and new 'changes/addition' that amount to nothing are not worth the full price of a triple-A game. Performance gets significantly worse every single update. 3060ti, 16 GB RAM, i3 12100f, and I get 20 or less fps at medium graphics. No increase in fps upon lowering settings."

So even though Wilds launched with a record-breaking 1.4 million concurrent players, that number has quickly dwindled—and judging by what the community is saying now, the game feels half-baked. In fact, it's the predecessor, Monster Hunter World, that's currently topping the charts with a 24-hour peak of around 26,000 players, while Wilds struggles to reach 17,000 in the same time frame.

And this isn't just a temporary dip—it reflects a broader trend. World is utterly trouncing Wilds in daily player activity. Over the past 30 days, Wilds has scraped together only about 19% positive reviews on Steam, while World is still cruising at a rock-solid 90% positive.

Let's hope Capcom can turn this around with some TLC and hard work.

Are you playing Monster Hunter Wilds? Do you share these negative opinions about the current state of the game?