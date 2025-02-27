Monster Hunter Wilds: How to play offline

HQ

Monster Hunter: Wilds is mostly designed to be played online. The series has always excelled for the co-op multiplayer, but it is also a game you can 100% experience offline. You can even the experience of playing with others, as you can use SOS flares to call for the support of other hunters (which can be people online but also NPCs from the story, like Olivia, Rosso...).

However, the game is designed in a way to make it feel like you are always online. The main menu before starting the game opens up four options, and none of those is "Play offline".



Recommended Lobby



Lobby search



Private lobby



Online Single Player



If you want to play alone, the logical option is Online Single Player. This way, you will be still connected online, so you will receive event quests and updates, and if you want, you can always search parties talking to Alma, as well as calling for help using SOS Flares. But apart from that, nobody will interrupt you.

Another way to do it is to create a Private Lobby nobody can access by you. That way, you will be completely alone, while also being online. It is a bit counterintuitive to have to join a lobby or play "Online Single Player" with no "Offline Single Player available, but this is how modern gaming works...

How to be -really- offline in Monster Hunter Wilds

But what if you want to be completely offline, don't have PS Plus/Game Pass Core or don't have access to Internet? Sadly, the game doesn't have a default "offline single player" mode. For me, the best solution to avoid any messages was... turning the Internet down in my console.

At first, the game showed me many pop-up screens reminding you are offline, and asking you to accept Privacy Policies in the Main Menu and subscribe to PS Plus to play online. But after a while from disconnecting from the network, from the settings menu in your console easily, the game will realise it is offline and won't bother you anymore with messages "gently reminding you" to subscribe to PS Plus, and so on...

It may not be the most ideal, but if you want to play offline and alone - which, we insist, it's possible and you can enjoy the whole game being offline - that might be the most practical solution... And, at least, the game doesn't require you to be online to play, even if it doesn't encourage it.

