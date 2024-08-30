Monster Hunter Wilds has been designed to be accessible to all players: "we always try and balance any new feature"

HQ

There's no doubt that Monster Hunter: Wilds is going to be one of the heavyweights of the increasingly shaping 2025 release line-up. Its more open areas, greater variety of monsters and new creature hunting and movement options make it a fresh entry that's aiming for the top. And its directors want it to attract even more new players than Monster Hunter World did.

During last Gamescom we sat down again with director Yuya Tokuda, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and art director Kaname Fujioka, with whom we spoke and expanded on our previous chat at Summer Game Fest. At Gamescom we jumped in to talk about accessibility and call back series veterans who have been away for a while, as was the case with our editor David Caballero. Tokuda explained it perfectly:

"I always try and balance any new feature that's being added to the game in terms of not making it strictly for just the existing hardcore Monster Hunter fans, and not making it something that's only useful to beginners."

"So, for instance, the new focus mode that we've added, it's something that you can use as an extra tool in your tool set if you're a hardcore user, or if you're a beginner and you're just finding it more difficult to get a handle on the action and on positioning, then focus mode is a really useful way for you to aim your attacks correctly. So I think anytime we challenge ourselves and we kind of push the experience further, I always make sure that we simulate in our minds how's it going to affect every kind of player that we have."

You can find our full Gamescom interview below: